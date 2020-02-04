Saud bin Saqr receives Egyptian Consul General

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has received Consul General of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Ashraf Al Deeb, at his palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City.

During the meeting, Sheikh Saud emphasised the strong Emirati-Egyptian relations which would achieve progress and welfare for people of the two countries. They also discussed issues related to ways to develop ties between Ras Al Khaimah and Egypt in a number of fields.

In turn, Al Deeb extended thanks and appreciation to RAK Ruler for warm welcome and hospitality and lauded the strong strategic ties between the UAE and Egypt.