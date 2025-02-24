Open Menu

Saud Bin Saqr Receives Executive Vice Chairman Of Radisson Hotel Group

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Saud bin Saqr receives Executive Vice Chairman of Radisson Hotel Group

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today at his palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City, Federico J. González, Executive Vice Chairman of Radisson Hotel Group.

Raki Phillips, CEO Of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, attended the event.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Saud reviewed the group’s development plans, operational activities within the emirate, and pioneering role in the global tourism and hospitality sector.

RAK Ruler also stressed the importance of partnering with leading international companies to enhance Ras Al Khaimah’s position on the world tourism map.

Federico J. González extended thanks and appreciation for the continued support of the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for the hospitality sector.

He also reaffirmed Radisson Hotel Group’s commitment to expanding its operations in the emirate and contributing to the growth of both the tourism and economic sectors in Ras Al Khaimah.

Related Topics

World Hotel Radisson Saud Event

Recent Stories

flydubai reports strongest financial results in it ..

Flydubai reports strongest financial results in its 15-year history

1 minute ago
 Spring Valley to establish agro-commodity hub at J ..

Spring Valley to establish agro-commodity hub at Jafza, driving regional food se ..

2 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Executive Vice Chairman of ..

Saud bin Saqr receives Executive Vice Chairman of Radisson Hotel Group

2 minutes ago
 AD Ports opens first inland dry port facility in A ..

AD Ports opens first inland dry port facility in Abu Dhabi

32 minutes ago
 DIFC to host 2026 Global Privacy Assembly

DIFC to host 2026 Global Privacy Assembly

32 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Financial Audit Auth ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Financial Audit Authority’s strategic plan 2025- ..

1 hour ago
Empower, DMCC to supply next phase of Uptown Dubai ..

Empower, DMCC to supply next phase of Uptown Dubai with cooling services

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan decide to enhance bilateral i ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan decide to enhance bilateral investment up to $2bn

1 hour ago
 Champions Trophy: Main reason surfaces behind Paki ..

Champions Trophy: Main reason surfaces behind Pakistan cricket’s worst perform ..

1 hour ago
 Moro Hub, MongoDB collaborate to drive digital tra ..

Moro Hub, MongoDB collaborate to drive digital transformation

1 hour ago
 MoHRE reduces working hours for private sector dur ..

MoHRE reduces working hours for private sector during Ramadan

1 hour ago
 Federal govt continues work to reduce electricity ..

Federal govt continues work to reduce electricity prices in Pakistan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East