Saud Bin Saqr Receives Executive Vice Chairman Of Radisson Hotel Group
Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2025 | 04:30 PM
RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today at his palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City, Federico J. González, Executive Vice Chairman of Radisson Hotel Group.
Raki Phillips, CEO Of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, attended the event.
During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Saud reviewed the group’s development plans, operational activities within the emirate, and pioneering role in the global tourism and hospitality sector.
RAK Ruler also stressed the importance of partnering with leading international companies to enhance Ras Al Khaimah’s position on the world tourism map.
Federico J. González extended thanks and appreciation for the continued support of the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for the hospitality sector.
He also reaffirmed Radisson Hotel Group’s commitment to expanding its operations in the emirate and contributing to the growth of both the tourism and economic sectors in Ras Al Khaimah.
