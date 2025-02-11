Saud Bin Saqr Receives IHG Hotels & Resorts Regional Managing Director
Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2025 | 05:15 PM
RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, India, middle East & Africa, IHG Hotels & Resorts, at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City today.
The meeting was attended by Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA).
During the meeting, Sheikh Saud was briefed on IHG’s development plans in the UAE, its operational activities in Ras Al Khaimah, and its leadership in the global tourism and hospitality sector.
Sheikh Saud emphasised Ras Al Khaimah’s commitment to supporting investments in tourism and hospitality by providing a business-friendly environment and world-class infrastructure. These efforts aim to position the emirate as a premier destination on both regional and global levels.
Mattar expressed his deep appreciation to RAK Ruler for his continued support in advancing Ras Al Khaimah’s tourism and hospitality industry.
He also highlighted the emirate’s rich natural and cultural assets, which contribute to its growing appeal as a promising travel destination.
