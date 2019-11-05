UrduPoint.com
Saud Bin Saqr Receives Newly Appointed Ambassador Of Azerbaijan

Tue 05th November 2019 | 09:15 PM

Saud bin Saqr receives newly appointed ambassador of Azerbaijan

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today Maher M. Aliyev, the new Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the UAE, at the Saqr bin Mohammed City, on the occasion of the beginning of his tenure to the country.

RAK Ruler welcomed the diplomat and wished him good luck in performing his assignments to enhance cooperation between the two countries at all avenues.

Aliyev extended thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Saud for the hospitality and warm welcome, lauding the strong strategic ties between the two countries.

