Saud Bin Saqr Receives Prince Philippos, Princess Nina Of Greece

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2025 | 12:00 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2025) RAS AL KHAIMAH, 17th April, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has received Prince Philippos of Greece and his wife Princess Nina at his palace in the city of Saqr bin Mohammed. The royal couple is currently visiting the UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Saud engaged in warm conversation with the guests on various cultural and social topics of mutual interest, with the RAK ruler emphasising constructive cultural dialogue as a key pillar in promoting the values of tolerance and coexistence, and an effective means of opening channels of communication between peoples.

He wished them a pleasant stay during their visit to Ras Al Khaimah.

Prince Philippos and Princess Nina expressed their gratitude and appreciation to H.H. the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for the warm hospitality. They praised the UAE’s regional and international stature, as well as the growing status of Ras Al Khaimah as a leading tourist and investment destination both regionally and globally.

