RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received at his palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City, Saeed bin Ali Al Hajri, Consul-General of the State of Qatar in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, who came to pay a courtesy visit at the beginning of his tenure in the country.

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler wished the Qatari Consul-General success in his mission, praising the strong fraternal relations between the UAE and the State of Qatar at all avenues.

In turn, the Qatari Consul-General extended thanks and appreciation to RAK Ruler for generosity and warm welcome, and commended cooperation between the two countries, praising the strong ties between the two people and countries.