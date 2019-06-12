Saud bin Saqr receives RAK Academy school delegation

(@FahadShabbir)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2019) Education has been given attention and care by the leadership due to its vital role in helping us achieve an international level of competitiveness, emphasised H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

Sheikh Saud received first-grade students of the Ras Al Khaimah academy, accompanied by members of the teaching and administrative staff, at his palace at Saqr bin Mohammed City.

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler indicated that the UAE, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, recognises the importance of preparing an educated and well-qualified generation who would contribute to building the country to achieve its objectives and aspirations.

He also acknowledged the efforts being made by the country in accordance with the new regulations and policies to support innovative programmes in schools and attract educational competencies, so that the UAE is among the advanced countries in terms of the development of education in all its specialties.

He stressed the importance of making all efforts to maintain an appropriate educational environment for the students.