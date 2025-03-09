Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan greetings from UAQ Deputy Ruler, well-wishers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received well-wishers on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan at the Khuzam Majlis.

Among those extending their greetings were H.H.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Minister of Culture, and Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, along with a large gathering of officials, citizens, and members of Arab and Islamic communities.

The well-wishers conveyed their sincere congratulations and prayers for Sheikh Saud’s continued good health and well-being, while also wishing the UAE and the Arab and Islamic nations blessings and prosperity during this holy month.