Saud Bin Saqr Receives Ramadan Well-wishers At Iftar Banquet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2025 | 12:15 AM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received Ramadan well-wishers this evening at the Khuzam Hospitality Majlis.

Senior officials, citizens, and members of Arab and Islamic communities attended the gathering and joined the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for an Iftar banquet.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi exchanged Ramadan greetings with the attendees, who prayed to Allah Almighty to bless him with continued health and well-being and to bestow prosperity and blessings upon the UAE and the Arab and Islamic nations.

