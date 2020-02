(@FahadShabbir)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today, H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, at the Saqr bin Mohammed City.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah was present.

RAK Ruler and Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler exchanged cordial talks on issues related to the homeland and Emiratis.

A number of Sheikhs and officials also attended the meeting.