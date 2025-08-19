Saud Bin Saqr Receives Slovak Ambassador
Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2025 | 04:45 PM
RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Pavol Panis, Ambassador of the Republic of Slovakia to the UAE, at his palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City, who called on him on the occasion of assuming his new role.
H.H. Sheikh Saud welcomed the ambassador and wished him success in his duties to enhance bilateral cooperation across various fields.
For his part, the Slovak Ambassador expressed his appreciation to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for the warm welcome and generous hospitality, praising the strong ties between the two friendly countries.
Recent Stories
SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new organisational structure
Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador
UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway
Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest
US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy
Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau
FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..
Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..
Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman
Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer
SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow
More Stories From Middle East
-
SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new organisational structure2 minutes ago
-
Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador2 minutes ago
-
WHO urges protection of healthcare in conflict zones17 minutes ago
-
UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway17 minutes ago
-
Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to China32 minutes ago
-
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau32 minutes ago
-
FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, pay Corporate Tax du ..32 minutes ago
-
Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s largest humanitarian logis ..32 minutes ago
-
UN calls for end to attacks on humanitarian space1 hour ago
-
Ras Al Khaimah leads regional real estate boom as one of fastest-growing markets1 hour ago
-
UAE AI Camp concludes seventh edition with over 70 diverse workshops1 hour ago
-
EU-US trade deal stalls over digital platforms regulation1 hour ago