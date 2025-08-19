Open Menu

Saud Bin Saqr Receives Slovak Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2025 | 04:45 PM

Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Pavol Panis, Ambassador of the Republic of Slovakia to the UAE, at his palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City, who called on him on the occasion of assuming his new role.

H.H. Sheikh Saud welcomed the ambassador and wished him success in his duties to enhance bilateral cooperation across various fields.

For his part, the Slovak Ambassador expressed his appreciation to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for the warm welcome and generous hospitality, praising the strong ties between the two friendly countries.

Related Topics

UAE Slovakia Saud

Recent Stories

SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new org ..

SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new organisational structure

2 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador

Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador

2 minutes ago
 UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Form ..

UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway

17 minutes ago
 Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 ..

Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest

21 minutes ago
 US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump ..

US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy

29 minutes ago
 Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bil ..

Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..

32 minutes ago
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau

UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau

32 minutes ago
 FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax ..

FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..

32 minutes ago
 Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitaria ..

Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..

32 minutes ago
 Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmak ..

Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman

34 minutes ago
 vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Ex ..

Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer

34 minutes ago
 SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas i ..

SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East