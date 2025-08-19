Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Pavol Panis, Ambassador of the Republic of Slovakia to the UAE, at his palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City, who called on him on the occasion of assuming his new role.

H.H. Sheikh Saud welcomed the ambassador and wished him success in his duties to enhance bilateral cooperation across various fields.

For his part, the Slovak Ambassador expressed his appreciation to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for the warm welcome and generous hospitality, praising the strong ties between the two friendly countries.