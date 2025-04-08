Open Menu

Saud Bin Saqr Receives Son Of Dawoodi Bohra Leader

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2025 | 06:15 PM

Saud bin Saqr receives son of Dawoodi Bohra leader

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Prince Dr. Husain Burhanuddin, son of the Sultan of the Dawoodi Bohra community, and his accompanying delegation at his palace in the city of Saqr bin Mohammed.

Sheikh Saud welcomed Prince Husain and discussed a number of charitable and humanitarian topics of mutual interest.

The meeting also highlighted the UAE’s efforts in humanitarian work and its longstanding commitment to promoting the values of tolerance, coexistence and a culture of giving, in line with the principles of islam and the UAE’s authentic customs and traditions.

For his part, Prince Dr. Husain Burhanuddin expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi for the warm hospitality, praising the spirit of generosity, compassion and tolerance that characterises the UAE society.

