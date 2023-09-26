Open Menu

Saud Bin Saqr Receives Swiss Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2023 | 06:15 PM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received at his palace at the Saqr bin Mohamed City, Arthur Mattli, Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to the UAE, who called on him on the occasion of the beginning of his new assignment.

The Ruler welcomed the Swiss envoy and wished him good luck and success in his mission which would contribute to enhancing ties with the Swiss Confederation at all levels.

In turn, Mattli extended thanks and appreciation to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for his generosity and warm welcome, lauding the UAE's regional and global stature.

