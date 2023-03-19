Saud bin Saqr receives UAQ Ruler

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, at the Ruler's lounge at Jebel Jais.

During the meeting, they had cordial talks and discussed several issues related to the homeland and Emiratis and ways to enhance the development journey and cultural renaissance witnessed by the UAE in light of the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

They also wished further for security and stability for the UAE.

The RAK Ruler hosted a banquet in honour of the UAQ Ruler and the audience.