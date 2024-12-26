(@FahadShabbir)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2024) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today at his palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City, Abdulaziz Akkulov, Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the UAE, who came to pay a courtesy visit to His Highness.

Sheikh Saud welcomed the Ambassador and discussed ways to enhance relations with the Republic of Uzbekistan in various fields.

They also exchanged talks on several issues of mutual interest.

Akkulov extended thanks and appreciation to H.H. the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for the warm welcome and hospitality. He praised the strong ties between the two countries and the cultural boom in Ras Al Khaimah.