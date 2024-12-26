Saud Bin Saqr Receives Uzbekistan's Ambassador
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2024 | 04:30 PM
RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2024) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today at his palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City, Abdulaziz Akkulov, Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the UAE, who came to pay a courtesy visit to His Highness.
Sheikh Saud welcomed the Ambassador and discussed ways to enhance relations with the Republic of Uzbekistan in various fields.
They also exchanged talks on several issues of mutual interest.
Akkulov extended thanks and appreciation to H.H. the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for the warm welcome and hospitality. He praised the strong ties between the two countries and the cultural boom in Ras Al Khaimah.
Recent Stories
Saud bin Saqr receives Uzbekistan's Ambassador
Ministry of Human Resources organises nationwide New Year's Eve celebrations for ..
Dubai Customs orgnaises AEO Connect 2024 forum
Military court sentences 60 more civilians in May 9 Jinnah House attack case
PHC allows bail to Khadija Shah, Rauf Hassan, Naeem Panjutha and other PTI leade ..
Al Wathba Dates Festival to kick off Januaury 10
Babar Azam becomes world’s third batsman to score 4,000 runs
Emirates NBD joins National Incubator Network
Ma’an, ADCB partner to advance community engagement, social initiatives
Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy named strategic partner for 1 Billion Followers ..
Dubai Free Zones Council emphasises commitment to support emirate's economic age ..
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Digital School to advance digital e ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Saud bin Saqr receives Uzbekistan's Ambassador2 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Human Resources organises nationwide New Year's Eve celebrations for workers32 minutes ago
-
Dubai Customs orgnaises AEO Connect 2024 forum47 minutes ago
-
Al Wathba Dates Festival to kick off Januaury 101 hour ago
-
Emirates NBD joins National Incubator Network2 hours ago
-
Ma’an, ADCB partner to advance community engagement, social initiatives2 hours ago
-
Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy named strategic partner for 1 Billion Followers Summit2 hours ago
-
Dubai Free Zones Council emphasises commitment to support emirate's economic agenda2 hours ago
-
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Digital School to advance digital education2 hours ago
-
Dubai to host 'ArabPlast' on January 73 hours ago
-
China makes scientific breakthrough in pesticide development3 hours ago
-
Al Qasimia University launches Arabic, Jurisprudence master's programmes3 hours ago