Saud bin Saqr visits Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2020) RAS AL KHAIMAH, 11th February 2020 (WAM) - Ras Al Khaimah, H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, paid a visit to Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office’s, RAKGMO, new, state-of-the-art premises.

Sheikh Saud asserted that the media is an active partner in driving the comprehensive development of the UAE, given the sector’s role in highlighting key successes and progress across political, economic and social fields, among others.

A dedicated and goal-oriented media is of vital importance to the country’s efforts to ensure positive and constructive communication with its people and the world that is based on factual information, H.H. said.

H.H. Sheikh Saud was greeted by RAKGMO Director General, Heba Fatani, and the team, who introduced H.H. to the office’s plans for 2020.

"Our UAE media is the mirror that reflects our achievements and culture to the world," H.H. Sheikh Saud said.

"It is the first line of defense for our values, principles and national identity. The media has always played a positive role in shaping public opinion and promoting good citizenship.

"We have a comprehensive media Vision that will enhance rapid development across multiple vital sectors, delivering our key messages to the world.

"

In conversation with the RAKGMO team, Sheikh Saud stressed the need to adopt the latest technologies and scientific methods to continuously improve service delivery, while noting that human capital was the most important component to succeed.

He called on RAKGMO to nurture talent to ensure the development of successive generations of media professionals and specialists who will continue with their noble work.

H.H. Sheikh Saud said: "Technology has become a vital element in modern work systems, but human creativity remains the most important component. . This requires continuous investment in young talent to provide them with the knowledge and experience they need to develop the media landscape in the future and adopt innovative methods of communication."

Fatani thanked Sheikh Saud for his visit and insightful words, highlighting that the Ruler’s continuous support since the foundation of RAKGMO in 2018 has had a major impact on its success.

She reiterated the team's commitment to Sheikh Saud’s directives and stated that his support brings motivation for Media Office staff to carry out their duties to the best of their abilities.