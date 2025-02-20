Open Menu

Saud Bin Saqr Welcomes Scientists Participating In 16th International Workshop On Advanced Materials

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2025 | 01:30 AM

Saud bin Saqr welcomes scientists participating in 16th International Workshop on Advanced Materials

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) RAS AL KHAIMAH, 19th February, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today a select group of scientists and researchers participating in the 16th edition of the International Workshop on Advanced Materials.

The event, which concluded today, brought together more than 200 scientists, students, and specialists from prestigious academic and research institutions worldwide.

H.H. Sheikh Saud commended the efforts of the scientists and researchers in enriching the workshop through their participation in discussion sessions and the specialised research papers they presented.

He emphasised that these contributions serve as a fundamental pillar in global efforts toward achieving sustainable development across various countries.

He added that science has the power to bring about transformative changes in societies and build a brighter and more sustainable future for all of humanity.

Sheikh Saud noted that scientific discoveries open new horizons for knowledge acquisition and technological advancements, enabling the world to tackle global challenges—from climate change to healthcare improvements.

H.H. Sheikh Saud hosted a dinner banquet in honour of the participants on this occasion. A number of officials attended the meeting and banquet.

Related Topics

World Saud February Event All From

Recent Stories

Saud bin Saqr welcomes scientists participating in ..

Saud bin Saqr welcomes scientists participating in 16th International Workshop o ..

5 minutes ago
 Folk crafts tell Egyptian tales at Sharjah Heritag ..

Folk crafts tell Egyptian tales at Sharjah Heritage Days

5 minutes ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan welcomes Secretary-General at ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan welcomes Secretary-General at Ministry of Foreign Affairs o ..

1 hour ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 34th Sharjah T ..

Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days

2 hours ago
 King of Bahrain receives participants of Intra-Isl ..

King of Bahrain receives participants of Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference

2 hours ago
 Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference kicks off in Ma ..

Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference kicks off in Manama Wednesday

2 hours ago
Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates Al Saad residential p ..

Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates Al Saad residential project in Al Ain Region

2 hours ago
 Xposure 2025 opens tomorrow in Sharjah

Xposure 2025 opens tomorrow in Sharjah

3 hours ago
 UAE President meets Italian Defence Minister, tour ..

UAE President meets Italian Defence Minister, tours IDEX 2025

3 hours ago
 National Guard Commander discusses strengthening c ..

National Guard Commander discusses strengthening cooperation with international ..

3 hours ago
 Tadej Pogačar triumphant on Jebel Jais; takes UAE ..

Tadej Pogačar triumphant on Jebel Jais; takes UAE Tour lead

4 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed tours 31st edition of Dubai In ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed tours 31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East