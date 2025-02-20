- Home
Saud Bin Saqr Welcomes Scientists Participating In 16th International Workshop On Advanced Materials
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2025 | 01:30 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) RAS AL KHAIMAH, 19th February, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today a select group of scientists and researchers participating in the 16th edition of the International Workshop on Advanced Materials.
The event, which concluded today, brought together more than 200 scientists, students, and specialists from prestigious academic and research institutions worldwide.
H.H. Sheikh Saud commended the efforts of the scientists and researchers in enriching the workshop through their participation in discussion sessions and the specialised research papers they presented.
He emphasised that these contributions serve as a fundamental pillar in global efforts toward achieving sustainable development across various countries.
He added that science has the power to bring about transformative changes in societies and build a brighter and more sustainable future for all of humanity.
Sheikh Saud noted that scientific discoveries open new horizons for knowledge acquisition and technological advancements, enabling the world to tackle global challenges—from climate change to healthcare improvements.
H.H. Sheikh Saud hosted a dinner banquet in honour of the participants on this occasion. A number of officials attended the meeting and banquet.
