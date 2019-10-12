UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Affirms Support For Rule Of Law, Promotion Of Human Rights

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 12:30 PM

Saudi affirms support for rule of law, promotion of human rights

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2019) Saudi Arabia has affirmed its commitment to supporting the rule of law, "which promotes respect for international humanitarian law for the betterment of humanity," reported the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

In a speech before the sixth committee of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly on Friday, the Kingdom said that achieving the rule of law comes through effective multilateral participation.

"Since its establishment, the Kingdom has pursued a well-defined foreign policy characterised by moderation, diplomacy and transparency," said Nida Abu Ali, First Secretary and Member of the Kingdom's Permanent Delegation to the United Nations.

She added that the Kingdom's foreign policy is based on adherence to international conventions and treaties, international law, and constructive interaction with the international community via international and regional organisations.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Saudi Saudi Arabia

Recent Stories

Japan Announces Highest Level Alert in 7 Prefectur ..

10 minutes ago

Nepal bus crash kills 11, injures over a hundred

10 minutes ago

US National Space Society Mourns Russian Cosmonaut ..

10 minutes ago

One dead as Typhoon Hagibis prompts emergency warn ..

11 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan directs all concerned to ..

11 minutes ago

New blood test detects brain tumors with 87% accur ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.