Saudi affirms support for rule of law, promotion of human rights

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2019) Saudi Arabia has affirmed its commitment to supporting the rule of law, "which promotes respect for international humanitarian law for the betterment of humanity," reported the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

In a speech before the sixth committee of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly on Friday, the Kingdom said that achieving the rule of law comes through effective multilateral participation.

"Since its establishment, the Kingdom has pursued a well-defined foreign policy characterised by moderation, diplomacy and transparency," said Nida Abu Ali, First Secretary and Member of the Kingdom's Permanent Delegation to the United Nations.

She added that the Kingdom's foreign policy is based on adherence to international conventions and treaties, international law, and constructive interaction with the international community via international and regional organisations.