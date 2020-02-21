Saudi Air Defence intercepts Houthi ballistic missiles targeting cities and civilians

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2020) Royal Saudi Air Defence has intercepted ballistic missiles launched by the terrorist Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi cities, the spokesperson of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said in a statement.

Colonel Turki al-Maliki said the missiles were launched at 00:30 "in a systematic, deliberate manner" to target cities and civilians, describing the attack as "flagrant defiance of the international humanitarian law".

The Capital, Sanaa, has become a Houthi militia assembly, installation and launching hub for ballistic missiles that target the Kingdom.

The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition has exercised extreme prudence and self-restraint in dealing with the violations of the Houthi militia through launching ballistic missiles, UAVs and Remote Controlled exploding boats, the spokesperson added.

He noted that the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will continue to apply and implement all decisive and rigorous measures, in accordance with the International Humanitarian Law, to protect Coalition States’ nationals and expatriates from such barbaric attacks.