UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Air Defence Intercepts Houthi Ballistic Missiles Targeting Cities And Civilians

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 01:30 PM

Saudi Air Defence intercepts Houthi ballistic missiles targeting cities and civilians

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2020) Royal Saudi Air Defence has intercepted ballistic missiles launched by the terrorist Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi cities, the spokesperson of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said in a statement.

Colonel Turki al-Maliki said the missiles were launched at 00:30 "in a systematic, deliberate manner" to target cities and civilians, describing the attack as "flagrant defiance of the international humanitarian law".

The Capital, Sanaa, has become a Houthi militia assembly, installation and launching hub for ballistic missiles that target the Kingdom.

The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition has exercised extreme prudence and self-restraint in dealing with the violations of the Houthi militia through launching ballistic missiles, UAVs and Remote Controlled exploding boats, the spokesperson added.

He noted that the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will continue to apply and implement all decisive and rigorous measures, in accordance with the International Humanitarian Law, to protect Coalition States’ nationals and expatriates from such barbaric attacks.

Related Topics

Assembly Attack Terrorist Yemen Saudi Sanaa Hub All From

Recent Stories

Stage actress quits 25-year old association with t ..

5 minutes ago

Local Press: The UAE’s gift of hope

16 minutes ago

Light rain likely at few places in northeast Punja ..

4 minutes ago

Wife accused in murdering her husband nabbed after ..

4 minutes ago

Farogh Naseem expresses concerns over nomination o ..

4 minutes ago

Umar Akmal confesses to meeting bookmaker

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.