Saudi Air Defence intercepts three ballistic missiles launched by Houthi militia

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2021) Saudi Air Defence has intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles and three bomb-laden drones launched by the Houthi militia towards the Eastern Province, Jazan and Najran.

Brigadier General Turki Al-Malki, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence, in a statement carried out by official news agency (SPA), said, "Saudi defences have intercepted and destroyed on Saturday evening a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist, Houthi militia from Sana’a using civilian objects as a launch site towards the Eastern Province of the Kingdom."

The interception caused debris to scatter across the (Dahyat Al-Dammam) neighbourhood, which resulted in the injury of two Saudi female and male children, and minimal damages to 14 houses, he added.

"This brutal, irresponsible behaviour by the militia, through the attempted targeting of civilians and civilian objects, contradicts all divine teachings and humanitarian principles, and reflects the reality of the military operations’ conduct on the ground; as the militia’s positions in the battlefronts have severely deteriorated, and it has suffered heavy losses in key field commanders," read the statement.

"The Ministry of Defence will undertake all necessary and deterrent measures to protect its territory and national capacities, stop these hostile, cross-border acts of aggression and safeguard civilians and civilian objects under the customary International Humanitarian Law," it concluded.