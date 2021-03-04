Saudi Air Forces intercept Houthi ballistic missile

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2021) The Royal Saudi Air Forces has intercepted and destroyed on Thursday morning a ballistic missile launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia towards Jazan, Saudi Arabia, reported state news agency (SPA).

In a statement, the official spokesman of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, Brigadier General Turki Al Malki, said, "The terrorist Houthi militias have systematically and deliberately launched the ballistic missile to target civilians and civilian objects," adding that the attempts constitute war crimes.

"The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will continue to implement all necessary operational procedures to safeguard civilians and civilian objects in accordance with the customary International Humanitarian Law," he concluded.