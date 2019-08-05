Saudi Air Forces shoot down Houthi drones

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2019) Saudi Air Forces shot down pilotless aircraft sent by the Iran-backed terrorist Houthi militia towards the Kingdom's civil airports early on Monday, the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, reported on Monday.

"The Houthi terrorists have been targeting airports, passengers including citizens and residents of the Kingdom, in violation of international humanitarian law. Such attacks are tantamount to war crimes," Colonel Turki Al-Maliki, the official spokesperson of the coalition supporting the legitimate government in Yemen, said in a statement carried by the SPA.

He said the Houthi militia had started full coordination with the terrorist organisation, the so-called Islamic State "Daesh.

"

Al Maliki indicated that the Houthi's illicit coordination with the terrorist group had begun after a recent attack on a government military barracks in southern city of Aden.

The spokesperson said that the coalition joint command would continue carrying out deterrent action against the terrorist militia, demolishing their capacities with utter power. But he has affirmed that the firm action against them will be in line with international humanitarian law and rules, said the SPA report.