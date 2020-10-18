Saudi Arabia allows citizens, residents to perform Umrah at 75% capacity

(@FahadShabbir)

MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2020) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has allowed its citizens and residents to perform Umrah at 75 percent capacity as part of its second phase of gradual resumption of the pilgrimage, said the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

Citizens and residents on Sunday performed Al Fajr prayers at the Grand Mosque with the start of the second phase of gradually allowing citizens and residents to perform Umrah.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, in cooperation with the relevant authorities, have stepped up the preparations to serve the pilgrims in accordance with the highest quality standards. The authorities have taken all precautionary measures, and used all technical systems and electronic programmes to ease the procedures and offer all services promptly and efficiently.