Saudi Arabia announces 1,088 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2020) Saudi Arabia has announced 1,088 new cases of coronavirus, COVID-19, taking the tally to 9,362. It has also reported 5 deaths due to the virus.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr. Mohammed Al-Abdulaali was quoted by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, as saying that of the total cases 7,867 were diagnosed as active and 93 as critical.

69 patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,398.

He stated that five people died today due to the infection bringing the total deaths in the Kingdom to 97.