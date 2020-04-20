UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Announces 1,088 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 12:30 AM

Saudi Arabia announces 1,088 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2020) Saudi Arabia has announced 1,088 new cases of coronavirus, COVID-19, taking the tally to 9,362. It has also reported 5 deaths due to the virus.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr. Mohammed Al-Abdulaali was quoted by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, as saying that of the total cases 7,867 were diagnosed as active and 93 as critical.

69 patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,398.

He stated that five people died today due to the infection bringing the total deaths in the Kingdom to 97.

Related Topics

Died Saudi Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ERC begins &quot;Your Medicine to Your Home&quot; ..

2 hours ago

UAE researchers, scientists to produce vital medic ..

2 hours ago

UAE extends appreciation to Switzerland for displa ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Future Council for Health and Well-being dis ..

3 hours ago

Etihad Airways catering provides meals for people ..

3 hours ago

Medical check-ups rolled out for over 10,000 RAKEZ ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.