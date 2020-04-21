UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 12:30 AM

Saudi Arabia announces 1,122 new cases of coronavirus, 6 deaths

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2020) Saudi Arabia has announced 1,122 new cases of coronavirus, COVID-19, taking the tally to 10,484. It has also reported 6 deaths due to the virus.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr.

Mohammed Al-Abdulaali was quoted by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, as saying that of the total cases 8,891 were diagnosed as active and 88 as critical. A total of 92 cases were recovered today, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,490.

He stated that six people died today due to the infection, bringing the total deaths in the Kingdom to 103.

