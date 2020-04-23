Saudi Arabia announces 1,141 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) Saudi Arabia has announced 1,141 new cases of coronavirus, COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 12,772.

Spokesman for the Ministry of Health Dr. Mohammed Al-Abdulaali was quoted by SPA as saying that 10,846 are active cases receiving medical care, and their health condition is mostly stable; with the exception of 82 cases receiving intensive care.

The number of new recoveries is 172, bringing the total recoveries to 1,812 cases. The number of new deaths is 5, bringing the total deaths to 114 cases, he added.