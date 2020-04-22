UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Announces 1,147 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Deaths

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 12:15 AM

Saudi Arabia announces 1,147 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2020) Saudi Arabia has announced 1,147 new cases of coronavirus, COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 11,631.

Spokesman for the Ministry of Health Dr. Mohammed Al-Abdulaali was quoted by SPA as saying that 9,882 are active cases receiving medical care, and their health condition is mostly stable; with the exception of 81 cases receiving intensive care.

The number of new recoveries is 150, bringing the total recoveries to 1,640 cases. The number of new deaths is 6, bringing the total deaths to 109 cases, he added.

Your Thoughts and Comments

