Saudi Arabia announces 1,158 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2020) Saudi Arabia has reported 1,158 new cases of coronavirus, COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 13,930.

Spokesman for the Ministry of Health Dr. Mohammed Al-Abdulaali was quoted by SPA as saying that 11,884 are active cases receiving medical care, and their health condition is mostly stable; with the exception of 93 cases receiving intensive care.

The number of new recoveries is 113, taking the tally to 1,925.

The Spokesman also confirmed 7 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the Kingdom to 121.