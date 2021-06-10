Saudi Arabia announces 1,274 new coronavirus infections, 15 deaths

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2021) Saudi Arabia reported 1,274 new coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, according to the bulletin of Saudi Ministry of Health.

The ministry added that the total number of confirmed cases now stand at 461,242 and the total recoveries at 443,810.

Fifteen new deaths were also reported in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 7,503.