UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Announces 1,357 New COVID-19 Cases, 30 Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 07:00 PM

Saudi Arabia announces 1,357 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2020) The Saudi Ministry of Health today announced that 1,357 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, COVID-19, have been reported in the Kingdom, bringing the total number to 278,835 cases, including 35,837 active cases receiving necessary medical care.

As many as 2,533 cases have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 240,081, the Ministry of Health said, adding that 30 new deaths have been reported, bringing the total deaths to 2,917.

Related Topics

Saudi Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Foreign Minister, Iranian counterpart discuss ..

35 minutes ago

Operation of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant a histor ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Pakistan discuss cooperation in labour field

2 hours ago

UAE secures 35% of Japan&#039;s crude oil needs in ..

4 hours ago

Mainland China reports 49 new coronavirus cases

6 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 17.85 million, d ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.