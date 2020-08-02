Saudi Arabia announces 1,357 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2020) The Saudi Ministry of Health today announced that 1,357 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, COVID-19, have been reported in the Kingdom, bringing the total number to 278,835 cases, including 35,837 active cases receiving necessary medical care.

As many as 2,533 cases have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 240,081, the Ministry of Health said, adding that 30 new deaths have been reported, bringing the total deaths to 2,917.