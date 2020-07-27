Saudi Arabia announces 1,993 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2020) The Saudi Ministry of Health today announced that 1,993 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, COVID-19, have been reported in the Kingdom, bringing the total number to 268,934 cases, including 43,238 active cases receiving necessary medical care.

Of these, there are 2,126 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable, it noted.

As many as 2,613 cases have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 222,936, the Ministry of Health said, adding that 27 new deaths have been reported, bringing the total deaths to 2,760.