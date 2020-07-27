UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Announces 1,993 New COVID-19 Cases, 27 Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 09:00 PM

Saudi Arabia announces 1,993 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2020) The Saudi Ministry of Health today announced that 1,993 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, COVID-19, have been reported in the Kingdom, bringing the total number to 268,934 cases, including 43,238 active cases receiving necessary medical care.

Of these, there are 2,126 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable, it noted.

As many as 2,613 cases have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 222,936, the Ministry of Health said, adding that 27 new deaths have been reported, bringing the total deaths to 2,760.

Related Topics

Saudi Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates resumes service to Nairobi, Baghdad and B ..

36 minutes ago

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Visits ..

54 minutes ago

Startupbootcamp establishes headquarters at DIFC

1 hour ago

DP World to acquire majority stake in South Korea& ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler pardons 283 prisoners ahead of Eid a ..

2 hours ago

Bee&#039;ah launches region&#039;s first solar ene ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.