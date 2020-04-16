UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Announces 518 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 11:15 PM

Saudi Arabia announces 518 new COVID-19 cases

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2020) Saudi Arabia on Thursday announced 518 new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases taking the tally to 6,380.

Spokesman for the Ministry of Health Dr. Mohammed Al-Abdulaali was quoted by the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, saying that of the total number of COVID cases in the Kingdom 5,307 are active and receiving medical care, and their health condition is mostly stable; with the exception of 71 cases receiving intensive care.

The number of new recoveries is 59, bringing the total recoveries to 990 cases. The number of new deaths is 4, bringing the total deaths to 83 cases, he added.

