RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2021) The Royal Court of Saudi Arabia announced on Wednesday the death of Prince Badr bin Fahd bin Saud Al Kabeer Al Saud.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Royal Court said that funeral prayers will be performed on the deceased in Riyadh on Wednesday.