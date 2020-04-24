UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Announces Friday, 24th April First Day Of Ramadan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 12:15 AM

Saudi Arabia announces Friday, 24th April first day of Ramadan

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2020) Saudi Arabia has announced that the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan falls on Friday corresponding to April 24, 2020, the Royal Court announced in a statement tonight.

The Royal Court cited a statement by the Supreme Court as saying that it held a special meeting this evening to get briefed on reports sent by regional courts throughout the country on individuals' sight-seeing the crescent of Ramadan for this year 1441H.

According to their verified testimonies, Friday becomes the 1st day of Ramadan 1441H., the Royal Court reported.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Saudi Arabia April 2020 Court Ramadan

Recent Stories

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VP and Mo ..

2 minutes ago

No onsite spectators of Ramadan cannon this year: ..

2 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler greets President, rulers on holy month ..

32 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler greets President, Rulers on h ..

32 minutes ago

SKMC opens new hospital for coronavirus patients i ..

32 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler greets President, rulers on the adve ..

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.