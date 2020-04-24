Saudi Arabia announces Friday, 24th April first day of Ramadan

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2020) Saudi Arabia has announced that the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan falls on Friday corresponding to April 24, 2020, the Royal Court announced in a statement tonight.

The Royal Court cited a statement by the Supreme Court as saying that it held a special meeting this evening to get briefed on reports sent by regional courts throughout the country on individuals' sight-seeing the crescent of Ramadan for this year 1441H.

According to their verified testimonies, Friday becomes the 1st day of Ramadan 1441H., the Royal Court reported.