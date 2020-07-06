UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Announces Health Protocols For Hajj Season This Year

Mon 06th July 2020

Saudi Arabia announces health protocols for Hajj season this year

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2020) Saudi Arabia announced health protocols to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus during this year's Hajj season which includes limiting the number of pilgrims, the state news agency, SPA, said on Monday.

In a statement, the Saudi Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, said the new measures will require pilgrims to wear face masks and will forbid entry to the holy sites (Mona, Muzdalifah, Arafat) without a permit, starting from 19th July until 2nd August, 2020.

Inside the Grand Mosque, touching the Kaaba will be banned, and a social distancing space of one a half metres between pilgrims during the rituals, including mass prayers and while circling the Kaaba, will be imposed.

