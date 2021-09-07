Saudi Arabia announces removing UAE, South Africa, Argentina from entry banned country list as of tomorrow

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2021) An official source in the Saudi Ministry of Interior stated that it was decided to remove the United Arab Emirates, South Africa and Argentina from the entry banned country list as of 11 a.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, through the country's land, sea and air ports.

Citizens will be allowed to travel to the three referred countries, the source said, stressing the importance of adhering to all the precautionary and preventive measures adopted.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted the source as saying that all procedures and measures are subject to continuous evaluation by the competent health authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, according to the developments in the epidemiological situation in the world.

The Kingdom had suspended travelling to and from a number of countries in the world, based on continuous monitoring of the epidemiological situation locally and globally, and any epidemic threats in any of the countries.