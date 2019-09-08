Saudi Arabia appoints new Energy Minister

(@imziishan)

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2019) Saudi Arabia's King on Saturday issued three royal decrees that included an important decision on the appointment of his son Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as Energy Minister, according to a Saudi Press Agency report. He will replace Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al Faleh.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud also appointed Osama bin Abdulaziz Al Zamil as Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, replacing Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Ali Al Abdulkarim.

The third decree named Prince Sultan bin Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as new Saudi Ambassador to Bahrain, said the SPA report.