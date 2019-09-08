UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Appoints New Energy Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 12:30 PM

Saudi Arabia appoints new Energy Minister

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2019) Saudi Arabia's King on Saturday issued three royal decrees that included an important decision on the appointment of his son Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as Energy Minister, according to a Saudi Press Agency report. He will replace Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al Faleh.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud also appointed Osama bin Abdulaziz Al Zamil as Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, replacing Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Ali Al Abdulkarim.

The third decree named Prince Sultan bin Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as new Saudi Ambassador to Bahrain, said the SPA report.

Related Topics

Saudi Bahrain Saudi Arabia Saud Industry

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Protect children from cyber dangers

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 8, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Nurmagomedov remains undisputed lightweight champi ..

10 hours ago

Coalition downs Saudi-bound Houthi drone

12 hours ago

President reposes full confidence in nation's capa ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.