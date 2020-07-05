Saudi Arabia approves a number of initiatives related to visas for expatriates

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2020) Saudi Arabia has announced a number of initiatives related to visas for expatriates, extending the validity of the final exit visa free of charge.

According to Saudi Press Agency, SPA, other measures include extending the validity of expired Residence Permit (Iqama) for expatriates who are outside of the country on exit and return visa, which expires during the period of suspension of entry and exit from the Kingdom, for a period of three months free of charge.

It has extended the validity of unused exit and return visa for expatriates, during the period of suspension of entry and exit from Saudi Arabia, for a period of three months free of charge.

There will be an extension to the validity of the exit and return visa for all expatriates who are outside the Kingdom, which expires during the period of suspension of entry and exit from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for a period of three months free of charge.

It has extended the validity of Residence Permit (Iqama) for expatriates who are inside the Kingdom and arrived on a visit visa that ends during the period of suspension of entry and exit from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for a period of three months free charge.