Saudi Arabia Automatically Extends Validity Of Residence Permits For Expatriates Outside Saudi Arabia Until November 30th

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 12:30 AM

Saudi Arabia automatically extends validity of residence permits for expatriates outside Saudi Arabia until November 30th

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2021) The Saudi General Directorate of Passports has started to automatically extend the validity of residence permits for expatriates outside the Kingdom in addition to extending the validity of visit visas and exit and re-entry visas without fees or charges for all expatriates until November 30th, 2021.

This comes in implementation of the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Saudi Press Agency said today.

This extension, which was issued by the Minister of Finance, falls within the continuing efforts of the Saudi government to deal with the repercussions of COVID-19 pandemic and ensure the safety of Saudi citizens and residents, added SPA.

The Directorate indicated that the extension will be carried out electronically in cooperation with the National Information Centre without the need to visit the departments of passports.

