UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Busts Iran-trained Terror Cell

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 02:00 AM

Saudi Arabia busts Iran-trained terror cell

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2020) Saudi Arabia busted a terrorist cell this month whose members got military and field training inside sites belonging to Iran's Revolutionary Guard, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday citing the spokesman for the Presidency of State Security. The cell was discovered last week during security monitoring according to SPA, report.

The spokesperson also said that a total of 10 members of the cell were arrested, three of them received training in Iran. The cell was formed between October and December 2017, the spokesperson added.

According to the spokesperson, their training took place in two locations and included field exercises and making explosives. The security operation seized a large number of weapons, explosives, chemicals, and electronic devices and equipment from a house and a farm.

Related Topics

Terrorist Iran Saudi Saudi Arabia October December 2017 From

Recent Stories

&#039;We believe in need for joint collaboration b ..

48 minutes ago

Aliyev Says Karabakh Conflict Should Be Settled on ..

2 hours ago

Shehbaz used spouse's bank account as Benami: Barr ..

2 hours ago

Employed persons in UAE account for 97.8 pct of wo ..

2 hours ago

Armenian Defense Ministry Says Repeled Baku's 'Off ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan Declares Support for Azerbaijan in Nagorn ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.