Saudi Arabia busts Iran-trained terror cell

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2020) Saudi Arabia busted a terrorist cell this month whose members got military and field training inside sites belonging to Iran's Revolutionary Guard, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday citing the spokesman for the Presidency of State Security. The cell was discovered last week during security monitoring according to SPA, report.

The spokesperson also said that a total of 10 members of the cell were arrested, three of them received training in Iran. The cell was formed between October and December 2017, the spokesperson added.

According to the spokesperson, their training took place in two locations and included field exercises and making explosives. The security operation seized a large number of weapons, explosives, chemicals, and electronic devices and equipment from a house and a farm.