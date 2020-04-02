Saudi Arabia calls for emergency OPEC+ meeting to stabilise market

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2020) Saudi Arabia called on Thursday for an emergency meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency, the Kingdom said the call is part of its endeavours to reach a fair oil agreement to stabilize the oil market.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had spoken with Saudi and Russian leaders and believed the two countries would make a deal to support prices.