Saudi Arabia calls for extraordinary 'virtual' G20 Leaders’ Summit on Coronavirus

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2020) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has called to convene an extraordinary virtual G20 Leaders’ Summit next week to advance a coordinated response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its human and economic implications.

This event marks the first time that Saudi Arabia will hold the Presidency of the G20.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Kingdom, the G20 will act, alongside international organisations, in any way deemed necessary to alleviate the impact of the pandemic.

G20 Leaders will put forward a coordinated set of policies to protect people and safeguard the global economy.

The Summit will build on the ongoing efforts of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors, senior health, trade, and foreign affairs officials, to further develop the precise requirements and actions needed.

The Saudi Presidency will continue to support and coordinate international efforts to counter the impact of the pandemic, both in human and economic terms.