RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2025) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia appreciated the condemnation, disapproval and total rejection announced by the brotherly countries towards what Benjamin Netanyahu stated regarding the displacement of the Palestinian people from their land. The Kingdom valued the positions that emphasise the centrality of the Palestinian issue to the Arab and Muslim countries.

In this context, the Kingdom's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed its categorical rejection to such statements that aim to divert attention from the continuous crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian brothers in Gaza, including the ethnic cleansing they are subjected to.

According to a statement issued the ministry and carried by Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Kingdom also pointed out that this extremist, occupying mentality does not understand what the Palestinian land means to the brotherly people of Palestine and their emotional, historical and legal connection to this land, and it does not think that the Palestinian people deserve to live in the first place, as it has completely destroyed the Gaza Strip, killed and injured more than 160.

000, most of them children and women, without the slightest human feeling or moral responsibility.

The Kingdom affirmed that the Palestinian people have a right to their land, and they are not intruders or immigrants to it who can be expelled whenever the brutal Israeli occupation wishes.

The Kingdom noted that the proponents of these extremist ideas are the ones who prevented Israel from accepting peace by refusing peaceful coexistence, rejecting the peace initiatives adopted by the Arab countries, and systematically practicing injustice towards the Palestinian people for more than 75 years, with disregard to the truth, justice, law and the values established in the United Nations Charter, including the human's right to live in dignity on his land.

The Kingdom reiterated that the right of the Palestinian People will remain firmly established and no one will be able to take it away from them no matter how long it takes. The Kingdom also asserted that lasting peace will not be achieved except by returning to the logic of reason and accepting the principle of peaceful coexistence through the two-state solution.