Saudi Arabia Condemns Israeli Violations Against Al-Aqsa, Syria
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2024 | 02:00 AM
RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2024) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expressed its condemnation and denunciation of the continued Israeli violations, including the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyard by the Israeli National Security Minister, and the incursions of the occupation forces in southern Syria.
In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Kingdom affirmed that these systematic practices in Al Aqsa Mosque constitute a flagrant transgression and provocation of the feelings of Muslims around the world, and that the continuation of military operations in Syria is a further undermining of the chances of Syria restoring its security and stability.
Recent Stories
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa, Syria
Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza hospital
NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility
Oil spill prompts national emergency in Russia
Arab League warns against attempts to ignite discord in Syria
Ministry of Religious Affairs, Saudi Airlines ink Hajj flight agreement
Putin says Slovakia offered to host Ukraine peace talks
Finns probe ship from Russia for 'sabotage' of cables
UNIFIL expresses concern over Israeli violations in South Lebanon
Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of AED3.6 billion Hatta development project ..
Egypt denounces Israeli Minister's storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
Russian air defenses may have hit Azerbaijan plane: US official
More Stories From Middle East
-
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa, Syria5 minutes ago
-
Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza hospital35 minutes ago
-
NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility2 hours ago
-
Oil spill prompts national emergency in Russia2 hours ago
-
Arab League warns against attempts to ignite discord in Syria2 hours ago
-
UNIFIL expresses concern over Israeli violations in South Lebanon3 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of AED3.6 billion Hatta development projects, visits Hatta Wint ..3 hours ago
-
Egypt denounces Israeli Minister's storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque3 hours ago
-
Arab Parliament condemns Israeli minister's storming of Al-Aqsa compound3 hours ago
-
Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi launches international standard carbon Measurement, Reporting, and ..3 hours ago
-
Department of Health – Abu Dhabi grants early access to Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension medication4 hours ago
-
Arab League condemns Israeli minister's storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque4 hours ago