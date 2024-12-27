Open Menu

Saudi Arabia Condemns Israeli Violations Against Al-Aqsa, Syria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa, Syria

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2024) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expressed its condemnation and denunciation of the continued Israeli violations, including the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyard by the Israeli National Security Minister, and the incursions of the occupation forces in southern Syria.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Kingdom affirmed that these systematic practices in Al Aqsa Mosque constitute a flagrant transgression and provocation of the feelings of Muslims around the world, and that the continuation of military operations in Syria is a further undermining of the chances of Syria restoring its security and stability.

