Saudi Arabia Condemns Terrorist Bombing Of Mosque In Kabul

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 09:00 PM

Saudi Arabia condemns terrorist bombing of mosque in Kabul

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2020) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s utter condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist bombing that targeted a mosque in the Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, during Friday prayers which resulted in several deaths and injuries.

The Ministry expressed its condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, the government, and the brotherly Afghan people. It emphasised that the Kingdom utterly condemns targeting places of worship, terrorising innocent people and shedding blood, affirming that the Kingdom stands with the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan against all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism, whatever its motives or justifications.

Your Thoughts and Comments

