Saudi Arabia condemns Turkish and Iranian aggression attacks on Iraqi soil

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2020) The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed the Kingdom's condemnation and denunciation on the Turkish and Iranian aggression attacks on Iraqi soil.

In a statement today, the Ministry considers this act of aggression an unacceptable interference in the affairs of an Arab country, a flagrant violation of its lands, a threat to Arab and regional security, and a clear violation of international principles and covenants, according to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

The Ministry concluded its statement by affirming that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia stands next to Iraq and supports all measures to preserve its sovereignty, security and stability.