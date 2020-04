(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, April (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2020) Saudi Arabia today confirmed 472 new cases of coronavirus, COVID-19, in the country taking the tally to 4,934.

Saudi Press Agency, SPA, quoted Health Ministry Spokesman, Dr. Mohammed Al-Abdulaali, as saying on Monday, that the death toll due to the virus in the Kingdom reached 65.