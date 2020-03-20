Saudi Arabia continues to take all precautionary measures to confront COVID-19, affirms King Salman

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2020) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continues to take all precautionary measures to confront the novel Coronavirus, COVID-19, and limit its effects, affirmed the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, in a speech to the Saudi people, on Thursday.

''We depend on the aid of God Almighty, then on deploying our full capabilities, supported by your strong determination to face adversities with the steadfastness of believers at the forefront.

The strength, steadfastness, determination that you have demonstrated during the honorable defiance of this difficult phase, and your full cooperation with relevant government agencies, are the most important contributing factors and pillars of the success of the state’s efforts, which has prioritized safeguarding health and made it the state's top concern,'' King Salman said in his speech, which was carried by Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

''We are living through a difficult phase of the world's history. However, we are completely certain that this phase will end and pass, despite its harsh and bitter difficulties, with belief in God's words: (Indeed, with hardship [will be] ease, Indeed, with hardship [will be] ease). This crisis will become a piece of history that proves man’s defiance in the face of this hardship humankind is experiencing,'' he added.

''Therefore, rest assured that we are very keen on providing the necessary medication, food, and living necessities for citizens and residents of this blessed land. All government sectors, led by the Ministry of Health, are doing all they can and taking all necessary measures to ensure the health of the nation's citizens and residents.'' ''May God protect our country and the rest of the world, and protect humanity as a whole against all adversities,'' King Salman concluded.