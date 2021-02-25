Saudi Arabia decides to resume all international flights from May 17

(@fidahassanain)

The Ministry of Interior has decided to lift the temporary travel ban and resume all international flights effectively from May 17 besides permission to non-saudis married to Saudi men and women to travel to the kingdom.

RIYADH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 25th, 2021) Saudi Arabia decided to lift travel restrictions and resume international flights from May 17, the local media reported on Thursday.

According to Saudi Gazette report, the ministry of Interior made this announcement. The reports said that the higher authorities issued an order that enables Saudi women married to non-Saudis to travel with their husbands or join their husbands who are abroad after submitting proof of marriage to officials at the departure points directly.

The order also allows travel for Saudi men who are married to non-Saudi women if the latter reside outside the Kingdom due to work or other conditions that do not enable them to come to the Kingdom to join their husbands, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Jawazat stated that in the event that a Saudi citizen is unable to submit documents that prove the wife’s presence outside the Kingdom and her inability to come to the Kingdom, he can apply for a travel permit through the “Absher” electronic platform with attaching all the required documents, in order to facilitate the procedures for obtaining a travel permit.

The new initiative is in implementation of the directives of the higher authorities regarding procedures for traveling abroad and coming to the Kingdom during the period of suspension of international flights ever since the outbreak of the pandemic.