UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Decides To Resume all International Flights From May 17

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 01:12 PM

Saudi Arabia decides to resume all international flights from May 17

The Ministry of Interior has decided to lift the temporary travel ban and resume all international flights effectively from May 17 besides permission to non-saudis married to Saudi men and women to travel to the kingdom.

RIYADH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 25th, 2021) Saudi Arabia decided to lift travel restrictions and resume international flights from May 17, the local media reported on Thursday.

According to Saudi Gazette report, the ministry of Interior made this announcement. The reports said that the higher authorities issued an order that enables Saudi women married to non-Saudis to travel with their husbands or join their husbands who are abroad after submitting proof of marriage to officials at the departure points directly.

The order also allows travel for Saudi men who are married to non-Saudi women if the latter reside outside the Kingdom due to work or other conditions that do not enable them to come to the Kingdom to join their husbands, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Jawazat stated that in the event that a Saudi citizen is unable to submit documents that prove the wife’s presence outside the Kingdom and her inability to come to the Kingdom, he can apply for a travel permit through the “Absher” electronic platform with attaching all the required documents, in order to facilitate the procedures for obtaining a travel permit.

The new initiative is in implementation of the directives of the higher authorities regarding procedures for traveling abroad and coming to the Kingdom during the period of suspension of international flights ever since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Related Topics

Marriage Married Saudi Saudi Arabia May Women Media Event All From

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan’s funny video stuns fans

22 minutes ago

Fawad Alam is elated over promotion in Central Con ..

1 hour ago

CBUAE imposes sanctions on individual for breach a ..

2 hours ago

All schools will be back to regular from March 1: ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan reports 64 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAE’s leaders dare to dream

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.