Saudi Arabia Denounces Turkey's Decision To Send Military Forces To Libya

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 01:45 PM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2020) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has condemned Turkey's "latest escalation in Libya", reported the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Turkish Parliament's approval to send military forces to Libya is "a violation of the (UN) Security Council resolutions issued on Libya," and undermines "international efforts to solve the Libyan crisis and contrary to the Arab position adopted by the Council of the Arab League on 31st December, 2019.

"This Turkish escalation forms a threat to security and stability in Libya as well as to Arab and regional security as interfering in the internal affairs of an Arab country is a flagrant violation of all relevant international covenants and principles," the Kingdom affirmed.

More Stories From Middle East

